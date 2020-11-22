RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :City Police celebrated "Rehmat-ul-Alameen" week by holding ceremonies at different police stations to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

According to police spokesman, the buildings of various police stations illuminated through colorful buntings and banners and the Naats were recited .

The speakers, addressing the gatherings, shed light on Holy Prophet (PBUH) biography and said that he is the source of guidance for the people.

His message is a beacon for humanity of every color, every class and every region of the world.

The Holy Prophet taught the lesson of peace, tranquility, respect of humanity, equality, forgiveness and justice.

At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for peace and national security.