Police celebrates 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The capital city police on Sunday celebrated 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great patriotic zeal, fervor and enthusiasm to express its immense love and unity with the whole nation.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Mahmood Dogar hoisted the Pakistani flag at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh during a ceremony.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Awais Malik along with other senior police officers and officials attended the ceremony.

National anthem was sung by the participants on the occasion and exemplary homage was paid to the great sacrifices of Pakistan movement leaders, national heros and our forefathers who laid their lives and properties in the struggle of independence.

After unfurling the national flag, Ghulam Mahmood extended the I-Day greetings to the police personnel and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, the CCPO along with DIG Operations visited various areas of the city including Lower Mall, Faisal Chowk, Qartaba Chowk, Jail Road, main Bulevard Gulberg, Liberty Chowk and other areas of the city to review the security arrangements for I-Day.

He directed the concerned police officers to make foolproof security arrangements for the event in the provincial capital to avoid hooliganism, aerial firing and wheelie doers.

The CCPO directed them to be vigilant and alert on their respective duty points to keep an eye on anti peace elements. He reviewed the traffic plan for smooth running of traffic on Independence Day.

Lahore police ensured stringent security measures as citizens celebrated Youm-e-Azadi as more than 3,000 police officers and officials were deployed at vital installations, main markets, important roads and buildings to ensure foolproof security of citizens, he said and added the police patrolling was intensified across the metropolis to create a sense of security among the people.

As part of the security plan, 6,000 policemen performed security duties on the night of 13th August and the whole Independence Day. As many as six SPs, 34 DSPs, and 83 SHOs along with lady police personnel and Anti Riot Force contingents were deputed on this day.

More than 650 police personnel, along with Anti Riot Force were deputed at central parks and recreational points including Lahore Zoo to provide security to the families and citizens. Teams of Dolphin Squads and Police Response Units were put on high alert to ensure complete checking of suspected people.