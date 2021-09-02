UrduPoint.com

Police Centers Facilitate 1,41,000 Citizens, Gender Unit Addresses 521 Complaints In 3 Months

Islamabad Police Centers facilitated 1,41,000 citizens and its Gender Protection Unit disposed of 521 complaints during the last three months and ensured immediate assistance to the aggrieved persons

According to the details, Gender Protection Unit received 521 complaints related to violence, harassment, mental violence, intimidation, use of obscene language and clashes.

Of these complaints, 217 were received on phone calls and 304 were registered on desk. Cases have been registered on ten complaints while investigation is underway on 44 complaints, a police source said here Thursday.

He said that the Gender Protection Unit is playing a vital role in helping the affected women and immediate assistance is being ensured to the aggrieved persons. The establishment of this unit has significantly reduced the harassment and violence against women and children. Women citizens have regained confidence in the police and they are freely seeking help from the police, the source maintained.

About the performance of police facilitation centers, he said that seven centers of Islamabad police have facilitated 1, 41,000 persons with different services relating issuance of character certificate, foreigners' registration, registration of tenants and domestic servants.

Police source said that facilitation centers are providing various services to citizens and its performance so far included issuance of 27,839 character certificates, 21,088 general police verification reports, 41,875 reports of missing documents and 75 copies of First Information Report (FIR) and registration of 31,827 vehicles, 16,128 tenants, 1830 foreigners, 343 domestic servants, 56 of volunteers and 242 overseas Pakistanis.

Police mobile facilitation van service has been also introduced while six other police service centers in various areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khana are facilitating citizens.

The source said that trained staff has been appointed there who is providing best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners. People may avail different facilities from there like e provision of Character Certificate, Police Clearance Certificate, Loss Report, Vehicle Verification, Tenant Registration, Servant Registration, Foreigner Registration, Copy of FIR, Volunteer Registration and Report about missing children.

He said that such steps would improve trust of people on police and facilities to be provided to them at their door steps.

