Police Centers facilitate more than 1, 41,000 persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Service Centers of Islamabad police have facilitated 1, 41,000 persons with different services relating issuance of character certificate, foreigners' registration, registration of tenants and domestic servants.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said several steps have been taken by the police to facilitate citizens a per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said that Police facilitation centers are providing various services to citizens and its performance so far included issuance of 27,839 character certificates, 21,088 general police verification reports, 41,875 reports of missing documents and 75 copies of First Information Report (FIR) and registration of 31,827 vehicles, 16,128 tenants, 1830 foreigners, 343 domestic servants, 56 of volunteers and 242 overseas Pakistanis.

Police mobile facilitation van service has been also introduced while six other police service centers in various areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khana are facilitating citizens.

The IGP said that trained staff has been appointed there who is providing best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners. He said that such steps of Islamabad police are being lauded at international level while more service centers would be set up in various zones to provide maximum facilities to citizens.

People may avail different facilities from there like e provision of Character Certificate, Police Clearance Certificate, Loss Report, Vehicle Verification, Tenant Registration, Servant Registration, Foreigner Registration, Copy of FIR, Volunteer Registration and Report about missing children.

Islamabad police chief said that such steps would improve trust of people on police and facilities to be provided to them at their door steps.