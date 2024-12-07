Police Centres Address 96pc Complaints This Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Punjab Police's 1,787 complaint centres have addressed over 96 per cent of complaints received at the centre this year so far.
A Punjab police spokesperson stated that 132,000 complaints related to misuse of authority, poor investigations, and other violations by police officers and personnel were resolved. Additionally, over 56,000 complaints regarding case registration and more than 39,000 complaints about delayed investigations were addressed. The center also resolved 6,000 complaints related to police services, over 1,100 complaints concerning departmental matters, and more than 15,000 complaints regarding the arrest of suspects.
Furthermore, over 8,000 complaints about flawed investigations were resolved, as well as 3,500 cases regarding the cancellation of false cases and over 2,000 complaints related to investigation transfers. The efforts and follow-up of the 1787 Complaint Center also led to the arrest of more than 1,300 kidnappers.
