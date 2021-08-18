UrduPoint.com

Police Chalk Out Foolproof Security Plan For Youm-e-Ashur

In order to maintain law and order situation and provide fool proof security to the mourning processions on Youm-e-Ashur, district police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan

In this connection SSP Badin Shabbir Ahmed Sethaar on Wednesday hold meeting with the organisers of Majaalis and processions and reviewed security arrangements finalized for security to be provided for 118 mourning processions and 485 majalis besides 2000 police personnel will also deployed. According to details, around 118 small and large mourning processions will be taken out on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram out of which one declared sensitive, 14 sensitive and 103 normal while 485 normal majaalis will also be held. On the directives of SSP Badin trained commando contingents of district police were also deputed on main mourning procession and key points.

Meanwhile DIB has also devised a security plan for Muharram Security under which 2000 police personnel including one ASP UT, 6 DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 20 Sub Inspectors, 80 ASI, 131 Head Constables and 70 lady constables will perform security assignments besides 120 Rangers officials will also assist police and district administration. Under security plan walk-through gates were installed at entry points of the mourning processions and staff deputed with metal detectors for thorough checking of participants in processions.

CCTV cameras were also installed for strict monitoring of mourning processions and procession routes were being cleared with the help of a bomb disposal squad.

