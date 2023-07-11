Open Menu

Police Chalk Out Foolproof Security Plan For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Police chalk out foolproof security plan for Muharram

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Zulfikar Ali Mehar chaired a meeting on Tuesday in order to avert any troublesome incident during Muharram

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Zulfikar Ali Mehar chaired a meeting on Tuesday in order to avert any troublesome incident during Muharram.

According to the police sources, Scholars, members of the peace committee, administrators of Imam Bargahs, and permit holders of congregations and processions participated in the meeting.

Security plan regarding arrangements, possible threats and the schedule of the processions is chalked-out, the DIG told the participants while assuring that all the necessary security measures will be taken and all possible cooperation will be provided on the procession routes and Imam Bargahs before the congregations and processions.

Bomb disposal squads will extensively be deployed whereas ladies' police will uphold charge at women's places, in view of the security measures, the National Action Plan will also be strictly followed, by police sources.

Further instructions were issued to all SDPOs and SHOs to liaise with the organizers and permit holders and depute plainclothes police personnel in the surrounding areas to keep an eye on such miscreants in the areas surrounding the Majlis and the procession, which causes chaos.

APP /Shar

