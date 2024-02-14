Open Menu

Police Chalk Out Plan To Arrest MPAs, MNAs For Alleged Involvement In May 9 Riots

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:27 PM

The sources say that the police will use all possible resources besides help from the FIA to locate the suspects wanted in May 9 riots.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2024) The Lahore police chalked out a plan to arrest the winning MPAs and MNAs over their alleged involvement in May 9 riots, said the sources privy to the development on Wednesday.

The sources said that the police passed the orders to arrest the independents candidates.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ali Amin Gandapur and Imtiaz Sheikh were among those who are wanted in May 9 riots and the courts had declared them proclaimed offenders.

For the proclaimed offenders, the police did geo-fencing, mobile tracking, and checked the IP addresses.

“The winning candidates who are wanted in May 9 riots will be arrested in accordance with the law,” said the sources.

The suspects, according to the JIT, remained in contact with the workers during the election campaigns and results. The sources said that the FIA’s help was being sought to locate the suspects.

According to the reports, there are total 22 leaders and 282 workers of the PTI were declared proclaimed offenders.

The police earlier had written a plea to the relevant authorities to block the CNICs of the PTI leaders and workers wanted as suspects in May 9. Murad Saeed, Azam Khan Swati, Hammad Azhar, Mian islam Iqbal, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Karamat Ali Khokhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Amtiaz Ahmed Sheikh are the prominent ones whose CNICs were blocked.

Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Ali Asghar Manda, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Jamshed Cheema, Ahmad Khan Niazi, Zabir Khan Niazi, Asad Zaman Cheema, Saeed Ahmed Sindhu, Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara, and Ghulam Mohiuddin Diwan are also included.

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court earlier had declared the PTI leaders including Mian Islam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, and other accused as proclaimed offenders in May 9 riots.

More Stories From Pakistan