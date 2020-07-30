Police chalk out security plan for Eid: DPO

The district Police have chalked out an elaborated security plan to prevent from any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha,said District Police Officer Shoaib Khan here on Thursday

He said that under the security plan the implementation of COVID-19, SOPs would strictly be implemented in Cattle markets, during Eid congregation and prayers.

He said that 699 police officials would be deployed to perform foolproof security duty, adding that under the supervision of DSPs Quick Response Squad of Elite Police Commandos has been constituted for each circle.

The DPO said that traffic police has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Eid days especially during Eid prayers.

He said that as per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government all the SHOs have been asked to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOP in letter and spirit.