UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Chalk Out Security Plan For Eid: DPO

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Police chalk out security plan for Eid: DPO

The district Police have chalked out an elaborated security plan to prevent from any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha,said District Police Officer Shoaib Khan here on Thursday

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The district Police have chalked out an elaborated security plan to prevent from any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha,said District Police Officer Shoaib Khan here on Thursday.

He said that under the security plan the implementation of COVID-19, SOPs would strictly be implemented in Cattle markets, during Eid congregation and prayers.

He said that 699 police officials would be deployed to perform foolproof security duty, adding that under the supervision of DSPs Quick Response Squad of Elite Police Commandos has been constituted for each circle.

The DPO said that traffic police has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Eid days especially during Eid prayers.

He said that as per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government all the SHOs have been asked to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOP in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Traffic Circle Market All From Government

Recent Stories

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan can’t progress with existing NAB laws, ..

40 minutes ago

Belarus Investigators Open Case Against Tsikhanous ..

16 seconds ago

Rangers arrests 10 including extortionist, street ..

17 seconds ago

Four days polio vaccination drive to start in Koha ..

19 seconds ago

Laos footballer banned for life over match-fixing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.