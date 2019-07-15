UrduPoint.com
Police Chalk Out Security Plan For July 20 Elections In Khyber District, FR Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:52 PM

Police chalk out security plan for July 20 elections in Khyber district, FR Peshawar

The Peshawar District Police have chalked out a security plan for the July 20 elections to the general seats of the KP Assembly for merged Khyber District and FR (Frontier Region) Peshawar and decided to depute over 4734 policemen including officers and jawans for security protection of 369 polling stations

Women police officials, Quick Response Force Mobiles, Rapid Response Force Squad, BDS Unit and Sniffer Dogs would be available round the clock to meet any eventuality.

Similarly Nakabanis at all the sensitive points would be raised on the day.

In all 342 polling stations including 131 women, 181 for men and 30 joint have been setup for the elections in Khyber district.

Similarly total 27 polling stations including five each for men and women and 17 joint have been setup in Hassan Khel FR Peshawar. Hassan Khel FR Peshawar is part of the lone constituency comprising six FRs spreading from Peshawar to Tank district.

