Police Chalk Out Security Plan For PSL

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said police have always played a pivotal role to promote international sports and cultural activities in the country by providing foolproof security to the events.

"We will provide complete protection to the visiting national and international players as well as spectators of the seventh edition of world class Pakistan Super League T-20 cricket series with a more elaborated and improved security plan," he added.

The police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for 19 matches of PSL cricket series, including finale to be held in Lahore, from February 10 at Qaddafi Stadium till February 27.

According to the Security Plan, senior officers of different units, including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force, would perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches. The PSL players and officials will be given the status of state guests according to the government orders.

The district administration and police will hold a full rehearsal on February 4 and 6. CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas would be fully operational during the PSL and security plan would be enforced from February 7.

The CCPO said that maximum efforts would be made to least disturb the routine activities of citizens, traders and businessmen during matches as zero route would be provided to teams to ensure their security. Three-layer security would be provided to the citizens who will only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking and following the corona SOPs.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that round-the-clock monitoring of residential places of teams, routes, matches and movements of players and citizens in and round the cricket stadium would be ensured through CCTV cameras. He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unitteams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city. Snipers would bedeputed on the rooftops during the matches.

>