Police chalked out security plan for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The city police here on Tuesday finalized a foolproof security plan for peaceful observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the holy prophet (PBUH).

According to district police, strict security arrangements would be ensured in Peshawar city to avert any untoward incident, adding that it has been decided to close the markets for mourning processions.

FC would be deployed to assist the district police in performing security duty while the overall security would be put on high alert in sensitive areas of the city.

Similarly, all the business centers on the route of mourning processions would remain closed and Police officials would be deployed on the entry and exit routes of the processions.

All the processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras, while the police officers would remain on duty at central command room to monitor the situation.