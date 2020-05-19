Police chalks out security plan for 'Chand raat', Eid-ul-Fitr

District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood has formulated a security plan for 'Chand raat' and Eid-ul-Fitr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood has formulated a security plan for 'Chand raat' and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Police have prohibited aerial firing during Chand raat and Eid days and directed the police stations concerned to take immediate action if anyone found violating the law.

Hafiz Wahid Mahmood asked the police officials to keep a vigilant eye to avoid any untoward incident and arrest those involved in aerial firing during Eid days and Chand Raat.

The security plan for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr has been finalized by the Dera Police, which will lead to additional blockades on the entrances and exits of the district and would ensure flow of traffic.

The DPO directed the subordinate police officers to put up banners about awareness for public against the aerial firing.

"I seek the cooperation of scholars and elders of the region," he said. The action would also be taken against one-wheelers, he mentioned and added that the citizens would be encouraged to implement SOPs issued by the government to prevent corona virus.

The DPO urged traders and citizens to keep an eye on suspicious persons, items, vehicles and bags around them and report to the police immediately in case of any emergency and suspicious activity .