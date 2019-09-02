UrduPoint.com
Police Chalks Out Security Plane For Moharram-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:18 PM

Police chalks out security plane for Moharram-ul-Haram

1500 policemen, FC and Pak Army personnel were deputed for security during the Moharram-ul-Haram while the entry of Afghan refugees would also be banned during these days

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :1500 policemen, FC and Pak Army personnel were deputed for security during the Moharram-ul-Haram while the entry of Afghan refugees would also be banned during these days.

This was stated by the District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Zahid Ullah Khan while briefing the media here Monday about the security measures during the Moharram.

He said that from first to 10th Moharram, 35 processions and 150 Majalis would be held in different parts of the district where administration has deputed besides police, FC and Army to perform security duty. Foolproof security arrangements have been made for all category processions and Majalis, the DPO stated.

Zahid Ullah Khan said that security measures have been taken with the cooperation of traders, citizens, police, district administration, Ulema and peace committees and all resources would utilized to maintain law and order.

Giving details of security arrangements, the DPO said that extra police has been deployed on the entry and exit points of the district Haripur, entry of some Ulema and speaker and Afghan refugees have been banned during the Moharram.

To maintain the flow of the Moharram processions, alternative routes and traffic plan for the citizens and masses have been chalked out, Zahid Ullah Khan said.

