UrduPoint.com

Police Check 109 Houses, 226 Persons During Separate Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Police check 109 houses, 226 persons during separate operations

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched search operations in Fauji Colony, Transformer Chowk, Purana Qila, Chah Sultan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Bani and Waris Khan police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched search operations in Fauji Colony, Transformer Chowk, Purana Qila, Chah Sultan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Bani and Waris Khan police stations.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and checked 109 houses, 16 shops, 14 hostels and particulars of 20 tenants.

Police also checked 226 persons during search operations.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net lawbreakers and maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

KP CM announces Rs 1.2 bln rehabilitation package ..

KP CM announces Rs 1.2 bln rehabilitation package for flood-hit Swabi areas

55 seconds ago
 Miftah Ismail apprised of issues faced by marble i ..

Miftah Ismail apprised of issues faced by marble industry

56 seconds ago
 'More than 500 died' from heatwave in Spain: Prime ..

'More than 500 died' from heatwave in Spain: Prime Minister

58 seconds ago
 Afghanistan, Pakistan agree on steps for smooth bi ..

Afghanistan, Pakistan agree on steps for smooth bilateral trade traffic, launchi ..

1 minute ago
 Action recommended against CO over death of two se ..

Action recommended against CO over death of two sewermen

1 hour ago
 School teachers' presence remain below 90 percent ..

School teachers' presence remain below 90 percent in KP: Report

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.