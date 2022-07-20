Police check 109 houses, 226 persons during separate operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched search operations in Fauji Colony, Transformer Chowk, Purana Qila, Chah Sultan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Bani and Waris Khan police stations.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and checked 109 houses, 16 shops, 14 hostels and particulars of 20 tenants.

Police also checked 226 persons during search operations.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net lawbreakers and maintain law and order.