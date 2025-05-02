Police check over 4.3m records, arrest 816 'criminals'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Lahore Police conducted a large-scale crackdown on criminal elements with the help of advanced technology, checking the records of over 4.3 million individuals through the "Hotel Eye" and "travel Eye" software systems in the past three months.

A statement issued by a spokesman, during these checks, 816 alleged criminals involved in various cases were also arrested. The spokesman shared that the police also inspected 879 hotels, 1,460 hostels and 177 factories using the "Smart Eye" application.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the noose was being tightened around wanted criminals through the use of modern technology.

He directed that hotels' management must be made responsible for entering guest data into the "Hotel Eye" application. The CCPO added that the movement of wanted criminals should be closely monitored through the "Travel Eye" application. Bilal Siddique warned that legal action will be taken against those failing to register data in police software systems.

He directed field officers to inspect hotels, lodges and bus terminals, adding that social media be closely monitored to identify and apprehend the lawbreakers.

The use of advanced technology was essential for a peaceful society, CCPO concluded.