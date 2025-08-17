Open Menu

Police Checked 1160 People Through E-Police Post App During Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The process of checking suspicious persons and vehicles is underway across the district through the e-Police Post app. The police checked 1160 people through the e-Police Post app in the last 24 hours.

During last 24 hours, the police checked 515 vehicles through the e-Police Post app.

During the checking through the e-Police Post app, 6 vehicles wanted in the incidents were recovered and a declared criminal was arrested.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken across the district to protect the lives of citizens. Actions against criminal elements are being taken more quickly by making the best use of modern technology. He further said that the safety of the lives and property of citizens will be ensured at all costs by utilizing all means.

