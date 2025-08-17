Police Checked 1160 People Through E-Police Post App During Last 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The process of checking suspicious persons and vehicles is underway across the district through the e-Police Post app. The police checked 1160 people through the e-Police Post app in the last 24 hours.
During last 24 hours, the police checked 515 vehicles through the e-Police Post app.
During the checking through the e-Police Post app, 6 vehicles wanted in the incidents were recovered and a declared criminal was arrested.
In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken across the district to protect the lives of citizens. Actions against criminal elements are being taken more quickly by making the best use of modern technology. He further said that the safety of the lives and property of citizens will be ensured at all costs by utilizing all means.
Recent Stories
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police checked 1160 people through e-Police Post app during last 24 hours51 seconds ago
-
Obtaining driving licenses made easier for rickshaw drivers53 seconds ago
-
PTA ensures connectivity in flood-affected areas55 seconds ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM grieve, take notice of senior journalist Khawar Hussain's mysterious death11 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates Rs380m development projects in UC 105 & 10611 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police on high alert during Christian worship, prayer programs11 minutes ago
-
Police issues over 5.4m driving licences, collects Rs. 5.14b in traffic fines in 202511 minutes ago
-
Restoration work underway in Abbottabad following landslides caused by heavy rains11 minutes ago
-
IUB delegate attends 3rd KARCIEF conference11 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 4,836 in province-wide crackdown on kite flying, metallic string11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor to distribute laptops, meet with stakeholders in Sukkur & Khairpur21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara directs for speeding up of relief efforts in Mansehra21 minutes ago