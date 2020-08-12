UrduPoint.com
Police Checked 268,302 Citizens During Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:53 AM

Police checked 268,302 citizens during lockdown

The Lahore Police (Operations Wing) set up special pickets in different areas of the city during lockdown to protect people from risks of contraction of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police (Operations Wing) set up special pickets in different areas of the city during lockdown to protect people from risks of contraction of coronavirus.

As per details of the lockdown measures, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan informed that more than 268,302 people had been checked at these pickets so far and inquired the reasons of their movement in the city whereas 256,925 persons were issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement.

As many as 4599 people involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards taking warranty bonds from them as not to move again in city other than in acute emergency situation.

More than 245,286 vehicles including more than 130,173 motorcycles, 64,405 rickshaws, 8,886 taxis, 57,900 cars and 15,961 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement.

As many as 2,212 FIRs were registered against persons involved in different violations during the long partial lock down.

As many as 8,280 vehicles were impounded in different police stations involved in violations.

Ashfaq Khan appealed to the people to continue precautionary measures and following SOPs including wearing of masks, use of sanitizers and maintain social distance for permanent protection from coronavirus.

