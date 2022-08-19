UrduPoint.com

Police Chief Announces Cash Reward For Cop

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Friday announced a commendation certificate and cash reward for the cop who saved three girls from drowning in Korangi stream.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the Karachi Police chief announced commendation certificate and cash reward of Rs.

25000 for a policeman Sikandar who risked his own life to save three girls from drowning in Korangi stream.

Sikandar, a police personnel stationed at the Baloch Colony police station, took the girls out of the water and brought them to a safe place without caring for his own life.

Karachi Police was utilizing all available resources in providing assistance to the citizens stuck in rains.

