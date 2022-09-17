UrduPoint.com

Police Chief Appeals Traders For Installation Of CCTVs At Their Businesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Police chief appeals traders for installation of CCTVs at their businesses

Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Saturday appealed the traders and the business community to assist the police in reduction of street crimes ration by installing CCTVs at their business centers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Saturday appealed the traders and the business community to assist the police in reduction of street crimes ration by installing CCTVs at their business centers.

He stated this during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Speaking on the occasion, the Karachi Police Chief said the intensity of crime in Karachi was particularly bad in the first week of September, but later on, the crime rate has been reduced to a considerable extent due to the tireless efforts of police. Kidnapping, child lifting, theft of motorcycles has reduced considerably.

He claimed that according to international statistics, Karachi is the lowest ranking city in terms of murder cases.

Target killing in Karachi is negligible. The police have improved the situation in Karachi by sacrificing their lives.

The Karachi Police Chief appealed the media to publicize the good efforts of the police. Requested the media representatives to use powerful tools like social media responsibly. Do not share old videos or videos from other countries or regions without verification.

Javed Alam Odho said the police officers are public servant who serve the people, the trust of people and the business community is the success of the police.

On the occasion, Additional IGP Karachi was accompanied by senior police officers.

Related Topics

Karachi Murder Target Killing Police Kidnapping Business Social Media Visit Chamber September Commerce Media From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Young Saad spearheads the 39th Millat Tractors Gov ..

Young Saad spearheads the 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf

1 minute ago
 PTI AJK governing body reposes full trust in PM's ..

PTI AJK governing body reposes full trust in PM's leadership

1 minute ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Lead National ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Lead National Delegation to UNGA - Beijing

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan to mull over legal ..

Election Commission of Pakistan to mull over legal action against CM KP for code ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Thanks Mirziyoyev For Hospitality, Organizin ..

Putin Thanks Mirziyoyev For Hospitality, Organizing SCO Summit in Samarkand - Kr ..

49 minutes ago
 DRAP intensifies crackdown on counterfeit, spuriou ..

DRAP intensifies crackdown on counterfeit, spurious drugs

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.