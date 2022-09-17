Police chief appeals traders for installation of CCTVs at their businesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Saturday appealed the traders and the business community to assist the police in reduction of street crimes ration by installing CCTVs at their business centers.

He stated this during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Speaking on the occasion, the Karachi Police Chief said the intensity of crime in Karachi was particularly bad in the first week of September, but later on, the crime rate has been reduced to a considerable extent due to the tireless efforts of police. Kidnapping, child lifting, theft of motorcycles has reduced considerably.

He claimed that according to international statistics, Karachi is the lowest ranking city in terms of murder cases.

Target killing in Karachi is negligible. The police have improved the situation in Karachi by sacrificing their lives.

The Karachi Police Chief appealed the media to publicize the good efforts of the police. Requested the media representatives to use powerful tools like social media responsibly. Do not share old videos or videos from other countries or regions without verification.

Javed Alam Odho said the police officers are public servant who serve the people, the trust of people and the business community is the success of the police.

On the occasion, Additional IGP Karachi was accompanied by senior police officers.