Police Chief apprises AJK President of security situation

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Inspector General Police (IGP) Ameer Ahmed Sheikh called on the President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at President House in the Federal metropolis on Thursday.

The IGP briefed the President of the professional activities of the AJK police besides the prevailing security situation in the liberated territory of AJK, the President's Office said Thursday evening.