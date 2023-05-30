Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed PTI women

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2023) Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar has refuted the allegations made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others regarding the mistreatment of women affiliated with the party who were arrested on May 9 for charges of vandalism. The IGP firmly stated that no mistreatment occurred during their custody.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General Usman Anwar dismissed claims of physical marks and injuries on the bodies of the released women, asserting that such allegations were completely baseless. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Anoosh Masood was also present during the conference.

The IGP highlighted that the women SP and the female deputy commission personally visited the incarcerated women in the jails to inquire about any instances of mistreatment. He emphasized that only female officers were involved in the interrogation of PTI workers and supporters within the jails. According to the IGP, the arrests were made based on evidence from CCTV footage and verification of NADRA records.

He stated that the fake pictures and footages were being shared on the social media about the women.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Anoosh Masood revealed that 13 women were held in Lahore's jails, while two were detained in Rawalpindi. She firmly denied the PTI leadership's claims of mistreatment, having personally visited the imprisoned women and inquired about their well-being. SP Dr. Anoosh Masood highlighted that male individuals were prohibited from entering the premises, and she dismissed any allegations of sexual abuse. She did mention that Khadija Shah experienced asthmatic issues but clarified that there was no mistreatment of any kind. Additionally, SP Dr. Anoosh Masood stated that providing facilities such as air conditioning to the incarcerated women was not possible.

"We cannot provide them with special treatment. However, the jails are adequately equipped to provide necessary medical assistance to the women. Every woman's well-being is important to us, and they have access to facilities in accordance with their basic rights," commented SP Dr. Anoosh Masood.