Police chief directs action against terrorists, corruption, smuggling

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday directed police high ups to take strict action against those involved in terrorism, misuse of authority, corruption and smuggling as well as adopt stringent security for protection of minorities' rights and their worship places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday directed police high ups to take strict action against those involved in terrorism, misuse of authority, corruption and smuggling as well as adopt stringent security for protection of minorities' rights and their worship places.

He issued these directives during a video link conference held here at Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar. DIG special Branch, DIG Kohat, DPO Karak and AIG Establishment attended the conference while CCPO Peshawar all rest of RPOs of the province participated from their respective regions in the conference.

In the conference police internal accountability mechanism was thoroughly reviewed and found KP police internal accountability more tough and effective from the rest of the institutions.

The meeting was told that the punishment given to the police officials under this system has no parallel.

It was also noted that check and balance against the police has become more effective with the establishment of SP complaint offices in every district.

The Regional Police Officers gave a detailed presentation with facts and figures about terrorism, police internal accountability, corruption, smuggling as well as the fool proof security adopted for protection of minorities and their worships places.

The IGP was updated that a total of 360 police men have been deployed on 119 worship places of minorities in the province. Besides this police mobile frequently check police duties on Churches, Temples, Gurdwaras and other worship places. Moreover security steps are being given final shape with due consultation with the respective minorities leaders.

Referring to the internal accountability of KP police the IGP was informed that during last year a total of 10747 police officials had been awarded different kinds of punishment and 854 police officials were dismissal/removed from service. Those awarded punishment included officials from constable to DSP rank.

The IGP was told that during last year a total of 1485.24 million rupees of smuggling goods were recovered. Similarly, under the anti-smuggling ordinance the KP police recovered 127835 liter illegal oil worth Rs.

126,06,942 and arrested 15 persons involved in it.

Likewise 377 vehicles were confiscated under the Anti-smuggling Act and arrested 654 persons in this regard. The market value of the confiscated vehicles stood 1,307,180,334 rupees. Moreover smuggling goods of Rs. 165,449,270 were recovered which included wheat, Flour, Ghee, Rice and face masks and 96 persons were taken into police custody involved in it.

The IGP was further informed that during the year 2020 significant improvement has been noticed in the police investigation unit added that due to latest scientific investigation conviction rate has been increased by one percent from the relevant courts.

Addressing the participants of the conference the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the performance of the KP police against terrorism, prevention of crime and smuggling added that police were discharging tough duties in challenging time and that too check and balance has been increased on police.

The IGP said that letters have been sent to the Home Department for establishment of Public Safety Commission and Regional Complaint Authority so as to make the police more accountable to the pubic added that the establishment of these bodies is unfinished agenda of the police Act 2017.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi also said that keeping the importance of investigation in view, all available resources are being used for bringing much needed improvement in the police investigation added that for this purpose a letter has been sent to the Home Department with the request to increase the Cost of Investigation in cases.

He hoped, with its approval, the standard of investigation will further improve and the desired results of high rate of conviction would be achieved.

The IGP made it clear that KP police was performing its duty as per government directives within ambit of law and vowed that public-service oriented policing would be promoted in the province.

He said that the merger of FATA is continued successfully and its dividends will not only benefit the people of the merged areas but will also yield better results for the country.