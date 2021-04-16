Police chief for effective security of Ramazan bazaar, mosques

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Friday directed Regional Police Officers to ensure effective and foolproof security of Ramazan Sasta bazaars and mosques during Taraweeh prayers.

Presiding over a video conference with Regional Police Officers at the Central Police Office Peshawar here, he reviewed the law and order situation in the month of Ramazan, measures taken against the third wave of Corona, effective security of Ramazan Sasta bazaars across the province and progress on police measures to address public grievances in a timely manner.

The RPOs briefed the IGP on the police action taken on the agenda points in their respective regions.

The IGP said that the steps taken by the police in the last two waves of Corona had received international acclaim. He directed to further take similar effective measures in their respective regions to fully implement the precautionary measures taken by the government against the Corona epidemic and crack down on violators of SOPs in public transport.

The IGP also directed effective police duty of Ramadan Sasta bazaars across the province to resolve public grievances in a timely manner. Police officials were also instructed to work with the presidents of various trade associations and bazaars to implement the government's precautionary measures against the Corona epidemic.