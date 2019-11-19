Police chief inaugurates VSS office in Hazara

Inspector General Police (IGP) KP Dr. Muhammad Naeem Tuesday said that Heroes of Hazara Trust and Victim Support Service (VSS) was an exceptional move of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) KP Dr. Muhammad Naeem Tuesday said that Heroes of Hazara Trust and Victim Support Service (VSS) was an exceptional move of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara.

He said this after the inauguration of newly established office of Heroes of Hazara Trust and Victim Support Service (VSS) at RPO office during his visit of district Abbottabad on Tuesday.

Dr. Naeem further said that he would appreciate these measures and assured RPO Hazara his support for the success of both initiatives and said that after the success of both projects we would start in other regions and districts as well.

The IGP stated that this is the need of the time to strengthen Heroes of Hazara Trust through which we would commemorate the services of the martyrs and Ghazis of police and support their families.

He said that every citizen must have easy communication to reach Support Service (VSS) which would enable the victim of any crime to get timely legal assistance.

RPO Hazara Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail while briefing the Inspector General of Police KP about Support Service (VSS) and Heroes of Hazara said that we have taken these measures first time in the history of KP police, he also briefed the IG about the law and order situation of all districts in the Hazara region.

IGP Dr. Naeem Khan directed the police officers that provision of justice to the masses and their access to the police officers should be easy to bridge the gap between the masses and the police force.

At the occasion Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan also planted a sapling at Police Rest House Abbottabad.