UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Chief Inaugurates VSS Office In Hazara

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:22 PM

Police chief inaugurates VSS office in Hazara

Inspector General Police (IGP) KP Dr. Muhammad Naeem Tuesday said that Heroes of Hazara Trust and Victim Support Service (VSS) was an exceptional move of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) KP Dr. Muhammad Naeem Tuesday said that Heroes of Hazara Trust and Victim Support Service (VSS) was an exceptional move of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara.

He said this after the inauguration of newly established office of Heroes of Hazara Trust and Victim Support Service (VSS) at RPO office during his visit of district Abbottabad on Tuesday.

Dr. Naeem further said that he would appreciate these measures and assured RPO Hazara his support for the success of both initiatives and said that after the success of both projects we would start in other regions and districts as well.

The IGP stated that this is the need of the time to strengthen Heroes of Hazara Trust through which we would commemorate the services of the martyrs and Ghazis of police and support their families.

He said that every citizen must have easy communication to reach Support Service (VSS) which would enable the victim of any crime to get timely legal assistance.

RPO Hazara Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail while briefing the Inspector General of Police KP about Support Service (VSS) and Heroes of Hazara said that we have taken these measures first time in the history of KP police, he also briefed the IG about the law and order situation of all districts in the Hazara region.

IGP Dr. Naeem Khan directed the police officers that provision of justice to the masses and their access to the police officers should be easy to bridge the gap between the masses and the police force.

At the occasion Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan also planted a sapling at Police Rest House Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Law And Order Visit All

Recent Stories

Prime Minister , chief minister have powers to mak ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan at tipping point of progress, prosperity: ..

3 minutes ago

Trump's Pardons For 3 US Service Members Violate I ..

3 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide pollution-free environmen ..

3 minutes ago

Special Court reserves verdict in Musharraf treaso ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses ANF plea challenging t ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.