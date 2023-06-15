UrduPoint.com

Police Chief Issues Instructions To Police For Expected Rains

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday issued instructions to the police in view of the advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department regarding the expected rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday issued instructions to the police in view of the advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department regarding the expected rains.

All Zonal DIGPs and District SSPs should give regular briefings on rain-related relief activities to their concerned police officers and officials and ensure liaison with concerned agencies.

In view of the rains, all necessary measures should be implemented at the police station level. Residents in low-lying areas should be informed about the weather so that they could take precautionary measures.

All possible cooperation with the traffic police should be ensured. The smooth flow of traffic should be ensured on the roads and immediate assistance should be provided to the people in case of emergency.

In case of broken power cables or current in the water, the public should be kept away from this place and the concerned organization should be informed immediately so that any possible damage could be avoided.

Motorcycle patrolling and police deployment should be placed at prominent locations to also ensure crime prevention.

