Police chief lauds professional standards of SSU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho on Thursday in a visit to the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters appreciated the professional standards of SSU, steps taken in administrative and counter-terrorism operations.

Additional IGP Karachi also presided over a meeting at SSU Headquarters where Deputy IGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, DIGP Admin Karachi Imran Yaqoob, Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui, SSP Amjad Hayat, SP SSU Irum Awan and other senior police officers were in attendance, said a news release.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed briefed about administrative matters of the units working under the umbrella of Security Division.

He also apprised about reduction in the response time of Madadgar-15 and its positive effects on the public.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui briefed Karachi police chief about the country's first Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.

W.A.T) at SSU which consists of trained commandos equipped with modern weapons and communication systems and remains alert round the clock to deal with any untoward incident.

Additional IGP Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho also witnessed a mock exercise against terrorists presented by S.W.A.T team commandos.

He appreciated the high level of professionalism of the officers and commandos and their commitment to carry out their duties diligently to end terrorist activities and maintain law and order.

Karachi police chief also directed 'Urban Flooding Rescue Unit' established at SSU Headquarters to remain alert during upcoming monsoon season.

Earlier, Additional IGP Karachi was presented a guard of honor by special contingent on arrival at SSU.

Later, DIGP Dr. Maqsood Ahmed presented honorary shield to Additional IGP Karachi.