Police Chief visits Bajaur, directs policemen to perform duties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbassi visited police line district Bajaur and directed police jawans to perform their duties till the last breath for the sake of patriotism and survival of the nation.

He was accompanied by DIG Malakand Ijaz Khan and welcomed by DPO Bajaur Pir Shahab and other officers.

He laid wreath over martyr's memorial and offered fateha. The KP IGP also planted a sapling in the police line.

Addressing the Bajaur police, he said that the policemen have to perform their duties as per expectations of the nation.

He said Levi and Khasadar are now part of KP police and now has increased their responsibilities. He urged police jawans to sincerely accomplish their obligation keeping in view tribal traditions and safeguard humanity.

IGP expressed satisfaction over the performance of Bajaur police and said that the problems of policemen would be resolved on priority basis.