Police chief visits consulates of Russia, Oman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday visited the consulates of Russia and Oman in Karachi.

During his visit to the two consulates, the City Police Chief met Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov and Consul General of Oman in Karachi Engineer Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari.

The meetings discussed security matters, current law and order situation of the megalopolis and measures being taken by Karachi Police in detail.

Consul General of Oman in Karachi Engineer Sami Abdullah presented commemorative shield to Javed Alam Odho.

The Superintendent of Police - Foreigners Security Cell also accompanied the Additional IGP Karachi during his visits to the both consulates.