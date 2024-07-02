Police Chiefs Assure Safety Of Traders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz, City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz, City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.
President RCCI Saqib Rafiq and Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf and office bearers welcomed the RPO and his team.
President Saqib Rafiq said that this is the first time that the three chiefs of Rawalpindi Police have visited the Chamber of Commerce to meet the business community, which shows their seriousness to strengthen the interaction and communication with stakeholders to solve their problems.
RPO Baber Sarfraz in his remarks said that the business community is the backbone of country's economy and added that the RCCI was playing an important role in promoting community policing in society.
He said the Safe City project in Rawalpindi will be fully operational by the end of this month, which will help in more effective measures against criminal elements.
He emphasized the essential role of the business community in the economy and assured that all necessary measures would be taken to address their concerns.
CPO Khalid Hamdani assured that addressing the problems of traders was top priority for which Rawalpindi Police was using all resources.
CTO Taimur Khan informed the participants about the measures taken to address traffic congestion in the city.
Senior Vice President RCCI Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents, executive committee members, chamber members, and members from various trade associations were also present in the meeting.
