Police Chiefs Review Tri-border Security

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:48 PM

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of expert group for tri-border security at Central Police Office, in which Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and Balochistan IGP Muhsan Hassan Butt also participated for developing consensus on a joint plan of action

During the meeting, three police chiefs reviewed in detail matters regarding the tri-border security to develop consensus on a joint action of plan that would be later submitted to the prime minister's office through the interior ministry.

According to the action plan, joint operations would be carried out in tri-border area of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan to eliminate hideouts of criminal elements.

During the meeting, it was also agreed that to purge the areas of border districts on Indus river, forest and katcha, police force needed more weapons and equipment and the government would be requested for the provision of the equipment so that police force could continue its operation without facing any shortage of supplies.

Timely information sharing and intelligence-based operations were also agreed upon to stop the movement of criminal elements in the area.

It was also decided that riverine posts in border districts would be further strengthened while involving Railway police during the joint operations. The police forces of the three provinces would carry out operations simultaneously against criminals involved in kidnapping, dacoity and other crimes and to stop the movement of criminal elements.

It was decided that the DPOs of tri-border districts would meet on monthly basis to further improve the border security, while the RPOs would meet after every three months.

The next meeting of expert group for tri-border security will be held in Karachi in January 2020.

