UrduPoint.com

Police, Children Hospital Signs MoU

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Police, children hospital signs MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the district police and children's hospital for provision of medical facilities to children of police personnel here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the district police and children's hospital for provision of medical facilities to children of police personnel here on Friday.

CPO Syed Nasir Ali Zaidi and Medical Superintendent Children Hospital Dr Asif Virk signed the papers.

Under the agreement, the children of martyred police officials as well as in-service personnel will be provided treatment facilities free of charge at the hospital.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Agreement

Recent Stories

Moldovan Anti-EU Party Claims Authorities Preparin ..

Moldovan Anti-EU Party Claims Authorities Preparing Military Provocation Near Tr ..

27 minutes ago
 US Escalates Ukrainian Conflict, Thwarts Peace Eff ..

US Escalates Ukrainian Conflict, Thwarts Peace Efforts - Chinese Foreign Ministr ..

27 minutes ago
 Japan's Sakamoto survives wobble to retain world s ..

Japan's Sakamoto survives wobble to retain world skating title

32 minutes ago
 Sport Adviser to CM Punjab inspects laying work o ..

Sport Adviser to CM Punjab inspects laying work of synthetic turf

32 minutes ago
 French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to exit Russia

French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to exit Russia

32 minutes ago
 Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.