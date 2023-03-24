Police, children hospital signs MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the district police and children's hospital for provision of medical facilities to children of police personnel here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the district police and children's hospital for provision of medical facilities to children of police personnel here on Friday.

CPO Syed Nasir Ali Zaidi and Medical Superintendent Children Hospital Dr Asif Virk signed the papers.

Under the agreement, the children of martyred police officials as well as in-service personnel will be provided treatment facilities free of charge at the hospital.