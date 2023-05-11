UrduPoint.com

Police-citizens Liaison Must For Maintaining Law & Order: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday stressed the need for a close liaison between the police department and citizen committees to ensure maintaining law and order in the society

Chairing a meeting of the 'Governance Innovation Lab' on police reforms here, he said the Federal Government would make the Islamabad Police a role model for other provinces by equipping the department with modern gadgets and technologies.

He opined that a leadership-training programme should be initiated for police officers so that the public could be served in a better way.

Ahsan Iqbal also directed to provide a public-friendly environment at police stations to serve the people in a way that they could feel free in sharing their problems with the policemen.

The minister said social issues of the public should be settled at police stations with the active participation of local reconciliatory committees.

Among others, the meeting was attended by legal experts, representatives of civil society, law enforcement officers and other stakeholders.

