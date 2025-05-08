Police claim 45pc reduction in crime ratio

The Multan Police have announced a major reduction in crime over the past year, citing the success of strategic operations, the adoption of advanced technologies, and increased community engagement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Multan Police have announced a major reduction in crime over the past year, citing the success of strategic operations, the adoption of advanced technologies, and increased community engagement.

Holding a press conference here on Thursday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, claimed that the city experienced a 45% decrease in overall crime in 2024, followed by an additional 30% drop in the first four months of 2025. These achievements have made Multan one of the safest cities in Punjab, with a safety index of 61.62, outperforming larger cities like Lahore and Gujranwala.

The department attributes much of this progress to intensive security measures, including the screening of over 1.26 million vehicles and 2.2 million individuals in 2024. These efforts led to the recovery of 3,629 stolen vehicles. In the first part of 2025, police checked an additional 635,610 vehicles and 1.14 million individuals, recovering 1,568 stolen vehicles in the process.

Unfolding the performance on emergency response, he said that times have also been improved in rural areas, where average response dropped from 7 to 8 minutes in 2024 to 6 to 7 minutes in 2025. Urban areas, however, saw a slight increase in response time, rising from 4–5 minutes to 8–10 minutes, a trend the police are working to reverse through better resource management and technological support.

Crime resolution rates also reflected significant progress, he said and added that, in 2024, officers solved 41 blind murder cases and arrested 90 suspects. An additional 131 murder cases resulted in 295 arrests. During the first months of 2025, five blind murders were resolved with nine suspects arrested, and 24 other cases led to 42 arrests. Cases involving rape and gang rape fell sharply from 219 in 2024 to 66 in 2025, while arrests in these cases dropped from 239 to 45. Incidents of child abuse were also reduced from 163 to 37, with 22 suspects arrested in the current year compared to 180 in the previous one.

Efforts to combat drug-related crime continued to gain ground. In 2024, police registered 3,541 narcotics cases, seizing 51 kilograms of heroin, 30 kilograms of crystal meth, and more than 130,000 bottles of liquor. In 2025 so far, 997 cases have led to the confiscation of 68 kilograms of heroin, 30 kilograms of meth, and 41,354 liquor bottles.

In addition to enforcement, the Multan Police have emphasized rehabilitation and community development. Working with the Youth Crime Development Organization, a new rehabilitation center has provided treatment, vocational training, and life skills programs to over 2,000 individuals. This approach aims to reduce recidivism and offer sustainable alternatives to crime.

Technological advancements have been central to the department's success. The integration of forensic analysis, surveillance systems, and modern investigative tools has allowed police to solve cases more efficiently. One recent example was the swift resolution of a brutal murder in April 2025, thanks to the effective use of CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

City Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar reaffirmed the department’s dedication to public safety, stating that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the police force’s top priority. He noted that the impressive decline in crime reflects a commitment to proactive, modern, and community-oriented policing strategies, adding that the Multan Police are focused not just on responding to crime, but on preventing it.

The comprehensive efforts undertaken by the Multan Police have set a new standard for law enforcement across the region, demonstrating that a balanced approach combining operations, innovation, and public engagement can lead to real and lasting safety improvements.