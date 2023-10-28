Open Menu

Police Claim Arrest Of Outlaws

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Police claim arrest of outlaws

Police apprehended outlaws from different areas of the Wah Cantt including four drug traffickers and recovered huge amounts of drugs from their possession

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Police apprehended outlaws from different areas of the Wah Cantt including four drug traffickers and recovered huge amounts of drugs from their possession.

According to the Police spokesman, during ongoing crackdown against the drug mafia, Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.60 kilograms of hashish from Yousaf, 1.25 kilogram of hashish from Saqib while 1.10 kilograms of hashish from Jalil.

Separately, Taxila Police recovered 1.50 kilogram hashish from Ali.

“Separate cases were registered against the accused by respective Police under section 9 of Narcotics Act 1997 and further investigation was launched”, he added.

The spokesman has further added that Wah Cantonment Police led by station house officer Amir Rafeeq raided at a gambling den and arrested seven gamblers red handed. Bet money, cell phones and gambling tools were also seized during the raid.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Wah Cantonment Taxila Saddar Money From

Recent Stories

8,000 steps daily may help cut your risk of premat ..

8,000 steps daily may help cut your risk of premature death

2 minutes ago
 Maqsood Jan takes charge as DS Railways

Maqsood Jan takes charge as DS Railways

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago
 Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record ..

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record World Cup epic

2 minutes ago
 HDA suspended NOCs of 18 housing schemes

HDA suspended NOCs of 18 housing schemes

2 minutes ago
 'Awesome', 'fantastic': Skippers hail record World ..

'Awesome', 'fantastic': Skippers hail record World Cup duel

2 minutes ago
Secretary directs official to conduct research in ..

Secretary directs official to conduct research in agricultural field

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

23 minutes ago
 Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with te ..

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets

26 minutes ago
 RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grie ..

RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grievances

26 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

26 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan