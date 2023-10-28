Police claim arrest of outlaws

Police apprehended outlaws from different areas of the Wah Cantt including four drug traffickers and recovered huge amounts of drugs from their possession

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Police apprehended outlaws from different areas of the Wah Cantt including four drug traffickers and recovered huge amounts of drugs from their possession.

According to the Police spokesman, during ongoing crackdown against the drug mafia, Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.60 kilograms of hashish from Yousaf, 1.25 kilogram of hashish from Saqib while 1.10 kilograms of hashish from Jalil.

Separately, Taxila Police recovered 1.50 kilogram hashish from Ali.

“Separate cases were registered against the accused by respective Police under section 9 of Narcotics Act 1997 and further investigation was launched”, he added.

The spokesman has further added that Wah Cantonment Police led by station house officer Amir Rafeeq raided at a gambling den and arrested seven gamblers red handed. Bet money, cell phones and gambling tools were also seized during the raid.