Police Claim Arrest Of Two Accused Involved In Murder Of ATC Judge

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:02 PM

Police claim arrest of two accused involved in murder of ATC Judge

Police in a major breakthrough on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two accused who were allegedly involved in the murder of Anti-Terrorist Court Judge, Aftab Afridi within the three days of the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Police in a major breakthrough on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two accused who were allegedly involved in the murder of Anti-Terrorist Court Judge, Aftab Afridi within the three days of the incident.

An Anti-Terrorist Court Judge was killed along with three members of the family near Anbar Motorway Interchange, Swabi when unknown attackers opened firing at his vehicle on April 4.

The son of deceased judge, Abdul Majeed, nominated six known and four unknown persons in the FIR registered with Chota Lahore Police Station and cited personal enmity as motive behind the attack.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Muhammad Shoaib Khan speaking at press conference said that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sanaullah Abbasi constituted a committee headed by Regional Police Officer Mardan to investigate the case from all angles.

He said that police team after scientific investigation managed to arrest Aziz Khan alias Azizo son of Ismail resident of Dagklay, Warsak and Dawood son of Mughal Shah resident of Masho village Badhaber Peshawar.

During preliminary investigation, both accused have confessed committing the crime and revealed details of the incident.

Police also seized a vehicle used in the incident and making efforts to arrest other culprits still at large.

More Stories From Pakistan

