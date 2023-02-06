UrduPoint.com

Police Claim Investigation Of F-9 Park Incident On Scientific Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police on Monday said that investigation into the F-9 park incident is being made on scientific basis and perpetrators of the heinous crime would be arrested soon.

Police spokesman said that the police in coordination with the district administration were improving the security arrangements of the park.

He appealed the visitors to limit themselves to well-lit areas of park during visit in evening.

It is to mention that an FIR was registered at Margallah police station about rape of a woman on Thursday night and bad police have also issued a sketch of one of the suspects allegedly involved in it.

Police have also appealed the citizens to call at `pucar 15' in case of any emergency.

More Stories From Pakistan

