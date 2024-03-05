Police Claim To Arrest 38 Outlaws With Drugs, Weapons
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 38 outlaws with drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched in the district to control crime
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 38 outlaws with drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched in the district to control crime.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police conducted a crackdown against criminals and apprehended five proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also nabbed five court absconders during the crackdown.
The police apprehended ten drug peddlers and four illegal weapon holders besides recovering 70 litre liquor, 3.630 kg Hashish, four pistols and rounds from their possession. The police nabbed ten kite sellers with 914 kites and chemical thread while two power pilferers and two drivers were also arrested over charges of violations.
Separate cases have been registered against the criminals for further investigations.
