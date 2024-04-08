Police claim to arrest 69 outlaws, recover looted material worth 50 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Multan police in different operations launched against the criminals have smashed eighteen gangs operating from Makhdoom Rasheed circle and claimed to arrest 69 outlaws besides recovering looted material worth Rs 50 million, from their possession.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali while addressing a news conference held here Monday said that

Police have recovered looted valuables including four (4) cars, a pick-up, 48 motorcycles, a motorcycle rickshaw, gold ornaments weighing 25 Tola, a tractor, 31 solar plates, mobile phones and the cash which were distributed among the complainants of the cases.

The CPO said that order for special operation was given to SSP Operation Arsalan Zahid, to control the crime in the area. The police teams after launching the operation managed to trace 156 cases by using modern and traditional investigations techniques and assistance from CCTV footages.

Sharing the details, the CPO said that in the PS Makhdoom Rasheed area, the police team nabbed 23 outlaws by smashing five gangs and recovered looted and stolen valuables worth over Rs 24 million besides five 30 bore pistols, and 25 bullets.

In Basti Malook police area, police team apprehended 46 criminals by smashing thirteen gangs and recovered looted and stolen valuables worth over Rs 25 million from their possession besides 20 pistols, and two repeaters.

CPO Sadiq Ali accompanying by SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP Sadar Shamsuddin, and SDPO Makhdoom Rasheed Naeem Abbas, told newsmen that Multan police have returned the looted and stolen valuables worth around Rs 160 million to complainants during last three months.

He commended the role of police teams for outstanding performance during the operations.