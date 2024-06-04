Open Menu

Police Claim To Arrest Four Persons With Bike, Weapons, Cell Phone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 11:36 PM

On the instructions of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, Police teams have launched crackdown against the criminals under the supervision of DSP Hyderi Paras Bakrani

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, Police teams have launched crackdown against the criminals under the supervision of DSP Hyderi Paras Bakrani.

Following the directives, Larkana Police conducted search and combing operations in different areas including tea shops and food hotels established near wagon, bus and coach stops.

During the operation, the police teams have arrested four suspects involved in serious cases and recovered weapons, hashish, five stolen motorcycles and two valuable mobile phones from their possession.

Ali Goharabad police arrested drug dealer Shahnawaz Jatoi from Pir Sher Road area with 3kg and 200 grams of hashish. The suspect Irfan Jatoi, who found involved in gambling in Gahar Wah area, and Rashid from Wagan police area of Jawari canal Branch were also nabbed by police.

The accused identified as Riyaz Kukrani, who wanted in more than 15 cases of serious nature including murder, robberies, thefts, and illegal weapons, unlicensed rifle and cartridges, was handed over to Machhi police. Police also claimed to arrest accused Wajid Kush involved in the gambling case.

Similarly, DSP Hyderi Paras Bakrani has handed over three motorcycles seized during the operation to the original owners Amit Kumar, Ashfaq Ahmed and Didar Ali. Two valuable mobile phones handed over to citizen Sohail Ahmed and Inam Ali. Ratodero police also recovered two stolen motorcycle from different areas.

