Open Menu

Police Claim To Arrest Lyari Gang Commander

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Police claim to arrest Lyari gang commander

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) District City Police claimed to have arrested a notorious Commander of the Lyari Gang known as Jegho Group.

A spokesperson of District City Police told here on Friday that a police team in an exchange of gun fire held late last night near the jurisdiction of Kalri police station, apprehended the accused involved in multiple criminal cases.

The police also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the criminal's possession.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Arif who was a fugitive and a prime suspect in a murder case.

As per police records, eight First Information Reports (FIRs) had already been filed against the accused in various police stations. After the arrest of Muhammad Arif, he was sent to a medical facility for necessary treatment.

Legal proceedings against him are currently underway.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Exchange Police Station Lyari Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan