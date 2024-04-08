Police Claim To Arrest Street Criminal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Pinyari police on Monday claimed to have arrested a street criminal in an injured condition near Sahib Residency locality
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pinyari police on Monday claimed to have arrested a street criminal in an injured condition near Sahib Residency locality.
According to police spokesman, a suspect got injured in an exchange of fire during raid conducted by police near Liaquat bridge and Sahib Residency.
The suspect identified as Arsalan, arrested by police after a gunshot that injured his leg. However, police could not
manage to grip two accomplices of the street criminal who fled from the scene.
Police registered FIR against the criminal and started further investigations.
Police have also shifted the criminal to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treatment of his wound.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
403 profiteers fined
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold BA, B.Ed exams from April 23
Rangers arrests two street criminals
33 constables promoted
CPO orders to beef up Chinese security
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui
Police finalize Eid security plan
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines
Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatizatio ..
KATI commends surge in LSM Production
More Stories From Pakistan
-
403 profiteers fined1 minute ago
-
Rangers arrests two street criminals1 minute ago
-
33 constables promoted22 minutes ago
-
CPO orders to beef up Chinese security22 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui22 minutes ago
-
Police finalize Eid security plan22 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid22 minutes ago
-
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister22 minutes ago
-
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines22 minutes ago
-
Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Commerce Minister46 minutes ago
-
Promotion of education stressed for country’s development46 minutes ago
-
Largest Namaz-e-Eid gathering to be held at Gulshan-e- Jinnah at 8 a.m46 minutes ago