Police claim to arrest street criminal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pinyari police on Monday claimed to have arrested a street criminal in an injured condition near Sahib Residency locality.

According to police spokesman, a suspect got injured in an exchange of fire during raid conducted by police near Liaquat bridge and Sahib Residency.

The suspect identified as Arsalan, arrested by police after a gunshot that injured his leg. However, police could not

manage to grip two accomplices of the street criminal who fled from the scene.

Police registered FIR against the criminal and started further investigations.

Police have also shifted the criminal to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treatment of his wound.

