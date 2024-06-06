Police claim to arrest three bike lifters with 26 stolen motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Waris Khan Police in an operation launched against the criminals claimed to have arrested three accused,

identified as members of Husnain gang and recovered 26 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the bike lifters namely Husnain ring leader, Mohsin Iqbal and Naveed were rounded up in a raid. Police team also recovered 26 stolen motorcycles, nine engines, spare parts and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused for further investigation.

Superintendent of Police, Faisal Saleem appreciated the police team and directed the concerned to accelerate ongoing operation against car and bike lifters.