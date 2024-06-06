Police Claim To Arrest Three Bike Lifters With 26 Stolen Motorcycles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Waris Khan Police in an operation launched against the criminals claimed to have arrested three accused,
identified as members of Husnain gang and recovered 26 stolen motorcycles from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, the bike lifters namely Husnain ring leader, Mohsin Iqbal and Naveed were rounded up in a raid. Police team also recovered 26 stolen motorcycles, nine engines, spare parts and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused for further investigation.
Superintendent of Police, Faisal Saleem appreciated the police team and directed the concerned to accelerate ongoing operation against car and bike lifters.
Recent Stories
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Child beggars swarm twin cities’ before advent of eid8 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested8 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft8 minutes ago
-
62,000 gutka pouches seized, 2 arrested in Mirpurkhas9 minutes ago
-
Secretary Energy, PESCO chief assure to address load shedding issue in Kohat18 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation18 minutes ago
-
Shop sealed for decanting LPG illegally29 minutes ago
-
7 farmers booked29 minutes ago
-
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year29 minutes ago
-
Child beggars swarm twin cities’ before advent of eid38 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pay rich tribute to poet Ishaq Rahi39 minutes ago
-
Senior Management Course officers visit Sialkot DC officer, get briefing39 minutes ago