Police Claim To Arrest Three-member Gang, Recover Looted Goods

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 08:58 PM

Police claim to arrest three-member gang, recover looted goods

Police claimed to have arrested three member gang involved in dacoity activities and recovered looted goods worth over one million rupees from their possession

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested three member gang involved in dacoity activities and recovered looted goods worth over one million rupees from their possession.

SHO Model Town Mazhar Fareed Gondal along with his team conducted raid and apprehended three members of dacoity gang identified as Sohna Khan, Ali Bahadar and Khizar Abbas.

Police have also recovered solar plates, dry batteries, energy controller, motorcycle, mobile phones, cash and illegal weapon from their possession. Further investigations are underway.

