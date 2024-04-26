Open Menu

Police Claim To Arrest Woman For Kidnapping Infant

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Police claim to arrest woman for kidnapping infant

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Saddar police in an operation claimed to have arrested a woman involved in kidnapping of a 14-month old infant, and registered case for further investigation.

A 14-month old infant was recovered four days after the kidnapping incident, police said here on Friday.

After receiving information, Saddar police conducted raid on hideouts of outlaws and recovered the child with the help of CCTV camera, from Khanpur Bagga Sher area besides arresting the woman allegedly kidnapped the child namely Abdul Hannan, outside the gate of his home. Police conducted the operation on the report of the father of the child.

Police also claimed to have apprehended three abettors of the accused involved in the kidnapping.

DPO Husnain Haider lauded the efforts of the police officials for resolving the matter.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Khanpur Saddar Women From

Recent Stories

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged e ..

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

3 hours ago
 Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

7 hours ago
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

11 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

16 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

16 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

16 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan