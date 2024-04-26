Police claim to arrest woman for kidnapping infant

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Saddar police in an operation claimed to have arrested a woman involved in kidnapping of a 14-month old infant, and registered case for further investigation.

A 14-month old infant was recovered four days after the kidnapping incident, police said here on Friday.

After receiving information, Saddar police conducted raid on hideouts of outlaws and recovered the child with the help of CCTV camera, from Khanpur Bagga Sher area besides arresting the woman allegedly kidnapped the child namely Abdul Hannan, outside the gate of his home. Police conducted the operation on the report of the father of the child.

Police also claimed to have apprehended three abettors of the accused involved in the kidnapping.

DPO Husnain Haider lauded the efforts of the police officials for resolving the matter.