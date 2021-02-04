Police claim to nab street criminal after encounter

The Hyderabad Police shot and injured suspect during an exchange of fire in Latifabad unit 8 area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Police shot and injured suspect during an exchange of fire in Latifabad unit 8 area. The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that the police stopped 2 persons riding a motorbike but they tried to escape and opened fire on the police.

One of the suspects, identified as Suleman Ahmed, sustained a gunshot to his leg and fell from the motorbike while the other suspect made his escape good, he added.According to him, the arrested suspect was involved in street crimes and robberies as per the initial police investigation.The spokesman told that his involvement in at least 9 crimes had been traced whose FIRs were lodged at the police stations in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.