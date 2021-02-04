UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Claim To Nab Street Criminal After Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:33 PM

Police claim to nab street criminal after encounter

The Hyderabad Police shot and injured suspect during an exchange of fire in Latifabad unit 8 area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Police shot and injured suspect during an exchange of fire in Latifabad unit 8 area. The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that the police stopped 2 persons riding a motorbike but they tried to escape and opened fire on the police.

One of the suspects, identified as Suleman Ahmed, sustained a gunshot to his leg and fell from the motorbike while the other suspect made his escape good, he added.According to him, the arrested suspect was involved in street crimes and robberies as per the initial police investigation.The spokesman told that his involvement in at least 9 crimes had been traced whose FIRs were lodged at the police stations in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

6 minutes ago

Feb 5 a day to signify heart-to-heart relationship ..

1 minute ago

Opposition trying to create fuss before Senate ele ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan stands with Kashmiris till their right to ..

1 minute ago

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be celebrated with full ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.