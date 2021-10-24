UrduPoint.com

Police Claimed Of Killing Alleged Terrorist In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) ::Police and security forces killed an unidentified terrorist in an operation in Lalu Mountain in Maidan, Dir Lower District here on Sunday.

The officials of the police and security forces during the operation also recovered SMGs, grenades and other weapons from the possession of the alleged terrorist killed in the operation, Police control in Dir Lower confirmed.

Police said that a terrorist was shot dead during a search and strike operation in Lalu Pahar area of Zemdara Police Station in Lower Maidan. One terrorist was killed while the rest of his comrades escaped.

The Zemdara Police Station said that many weapons were recovered from the possession of the slain militant, which included SMGs, hand grenades and many other weapons. According to the police, officials of the Dir Scout also took part in the operation. The Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

