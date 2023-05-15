(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former provincial minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chauhan.

Chauhan was arrested outside a private hotel near Liaquat Bagh, the Police sources said.

Meanwhile, the police also conducted a raid on Lal Haveli, the residence of the leader of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, but failed to arrest him.