Police Claims To Arrest PTI's Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former provincial minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chauhan.
Chauhan was arrested outside a private hotel near Liaquat Bagh, the Police sources said.
Meanwhile, the police also conducted a raid on Lal Haveli, the residence of the leader of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, but failed to arrest him.