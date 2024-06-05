Police claims to recover stolen mobile phones worth Rs 20 million

In a significant breakthrough, Police have apprehended dealers of two mobile phones who found involved in buying and selling of stolen mobile phones

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Police have apprehended dealers of two mobile phones who found involved in buying and selling of stolen mobile phones.

According to police spokesman, the mobile phone dealers were identified as Umar and Zain.

Police have recovered 59 stolen iPhones valuing more than 2 crore rupees.

During the investigation, both the accused confessed to purchase stolen phones and reselling them in different cities. Police are actively pursuing other accomplices and facilitators linked to the operation.

Mandra Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the Mandra Police for their swift action. He said that the accused would face court case after provision of solid evidence.