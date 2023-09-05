Police claims to recover three abductees

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Kashmore Police on Tuesday announced recovery of three abductees in Kashmore as protest sit-in against abductions continued in Kashmore SSP Kashmore Amjad Shaikh announced recovery of three hostages from bandits including Mukhi Jagdesh Kumar, Jaideep and Dr Muneer Naich.

Addressing to media persons , the SSP said that police recovered abductees in an operation in Katcha area at Ghelpur.

He also promised recovery of other hostages from bandit gangs involved in rampant lawlessness in Kashmore and adjoining districts of Sindh.

It is mentioned here that heavily armed bandits had kidnapped Medical Superintendent of Wapda Hospital Guddu, Dr Munir Ahmad Naich from his private clinic within the limits of Guddu police station last month.

According to eye witnesses, Dr Munir Naich was abducted by four armed bandits who came on motorcycles when he was sitting at his private clinic.

The kidnappers held all the staff and patients present in the clinic hostage. However, they only took away the Medical Superintendent Dr Munir Ahmad Naich to an unknown place at gunpoint.

JUI- F General Secretary Sindh, Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro demanded a military operation in Katcha area pointing out worsening law and order situation.